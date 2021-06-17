CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday night warned the public of a string of similar robberies that have been happening all around the city this month.

The robberies have happened as far south as Hyde Park, as far north as Edgewater, and as far west as the Heart of Chicago neighborhood – with many reported in and around the downtown area. They all happened in the late evening or early morning hours.

In each incident, multiple assailants come up to a victim, take out handguns, and take the victim’s property after threatening violence.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

• At 9:10 p.m. Thursday, June 3, in the 1900 block of North Hudson Avenue in Lincoln Park/Old Town;

• At 2 a.m. Friday, June 4 in the 5300 block of South Blackstone Avenue in Hyde Park;

• At 2:45 a.m. Friday, June 4 in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue in River North/Streeterville;

• At 3 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the 100 block of West North Avenue in Old Town;

• At 3:12 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the 1600 block of North Throop Street close to North and Elston avenues;

• At 3:20 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue in West Lakeview;

• At 3:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the 1600 block of West Irving Park Road in West Lakeview;

• At 3:44 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the 4800 block of North Western Avenue in Lincoln Square;

• At 3:50 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the 1800 block of West Peterson Avenue in Edgewater;

• At 4:50 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the South Loop:

• At 5 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the 2300 block of West 24th Street in Heart of Chicago (two incidents);

• At 5:35 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the 1400 block of South State Street in the South Loop;

• At 5:58 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the 1100 block of West Congress Parkway on the Near West Side;

• At 6:15 a.m. Friday, June 4 in the 200 block of East Lower Illinois Street in Streeterville;

• At 6:20 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the 300 block of East Ohio Street in Streeterville;

• At 6:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street on the Near West Side;

• At 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the 100 block of West Cullerton Street in the South Loop;

• At 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown;

• At 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the 200 block of East Superior Street in Streeterville;

• At 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue in River North/Streeterville.

Police say there are four to eight male assailants all between 15 and 20 years old in each incident, armed with handguns and wearing dark-colored sweat shirts and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Detective Division at (312) 744-8263,