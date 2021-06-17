DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heat and humidity continue to build across our area.

A storm complex is forecast to head our way after midnight into the very early morning hours Friday. It is possible to see activity pop ahead of this main line, but for now models are highlighting the best storm chance well after midnight and wrapping up with daybreak.

3 a.m. Friday: 06.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Damaging winds and very heavy rain may accompany the strongest cells.

7 a.m. Friday: 06.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Thursday night is 71.

Dewpoint Forecast: 06.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

With Friday being so steamy and hot, any leftover boundaries could touch off additional storms in the afternoon.

The high for Friday is 92.

7 Day Forecast: 06.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Saturday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 88. On Father’s Day Sunday, the first day of summer, look for afternoon storm chances with a high of 90.

