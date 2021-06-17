CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are heating up.
Thursday's temperatures will be near 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Thunderstorms are possible Thursday night with heavy rain and damaging winds as a primary concern.
Scattered showers are possible Friday as hot temperatures continue.
A hot weekend is ahead with the next chance for rain on Sunday.