CHICAGO (CBS)-– A City Council committee is set to discuss a proposal that would ban stores in Chicago from selling alcohol after midnight.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot initially wanted stores to stop selling alcohol by 10 p.m., but there wasn't a lot of support.
Her argument was that ending alcohol sales at grocery and liquor stores by 10 p.m. would help reduce violence.
Stores did have to stop selling alcohol by 9 p.m. during the pandemic. The mayor moved the curfew to 11 p.m. last fall.
Prior to that, any store with a Packaged Goods license could sell most types of alcohol until 2 or 3 a.m.
The committee discussion comes with other proposals to help businesses post pandemic. The proposals include $10 million in grants.
A proposal would also set up a payment plan to make it easier for businesses with city debt to renew their licenses.