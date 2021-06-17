CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been closed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Chicago’s DuSable Museum of African American History is finally set to reopen Saturday, marking the holiday Juneteenth.
"This is the Black independence day, and we are so grateful and honored to aligned ourselves," said DuSable Museum President Perri Irmer.
The DuSable has a full slate of activities planned for the reopening, including guest speakers, music and a block party.
The museum president said while other large budget Chicago museums have already reopened, the DuSable has remained closed because of its small staff coupled with security threats and COVID-19 concerns in the hard-hit African American community.
"Everything in terms of public health disparity hits the Black community and the Brown community harder than the general population," she said.
Museum entry is free for the month of June.