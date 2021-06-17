Cubs Lose To Mets Again; Mets Pitcher DeGrom Leaves With Arm InjuryJacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Last Time White Sox Had Best Record In Majors At This Point Was 2005, When They Won World SeriesThe last time the White Sox had the best record in the majors at this point of the season or later was in 2005.

Bears' Allen Robinson Focuses On Practice And The Game Rather Than His Contract SituationAs the Bears get on to practicing, Allen Robinson is focused on the things he can control like being better after the catch, and not his contract situation.

Grandal's Single In 10th Gives White Sox 8-7 Win Over RaysJóse Abreu hit his 12th homer of the season for the White Sox, who’ve won 10 of 13.

Chicago Bears Announce Return To Full Capacity At Soldier Field For 2021 SeasonFully vaccinated fans won’t have to wear masks at Soldier Field, but those who haven’t been vaccinated will be encouraged to wear masks.

Season-High 23 For Allie Quigley As Sky Beat Minnesota LynxAllie Quigley scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Vandersloot became the fourth player in WNBA history with 2,000 career assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night.