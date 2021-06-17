CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was sexually assaulted in a dirt lot in the Lakeview neighborhood, police said.
The assault happened on June 14 between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the 600 block of West Wellington.
Police said a man started talking to the 22-year-old victim and then pulled her into the lot and assualted her. The woman was able to fight back, and the suspect ran westbound on Wellington toward Clark Street.
The suspect is descibed as a black man in his 20s, about 5-7 and weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He had short, black hair and was wearing dark clothing.
Anybody with information should contact detectives at 312 744 8200.