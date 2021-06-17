DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Lake view

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was sexually assaulted in a dirt lot in the Lakeview neighborhood, police said.

The assault happened on June 14 between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the 600 block of West Wellington.

READ MORE: Illinois To Offer $7 Million In Cash Prizes, $3 Million In Scholarships Through New 'All In For The Win' Vaccine Lottery

Police said a man started talking to the 22-year-old victim and then pulled her into the lot and assualted her.  The woman was able to fight back, and the suspect ran westbound on Wellington toward Clark Street.

READ MORE: Chicago Bears Submit Bid To Buy Arlington International Racecourse

The suspect is descibed as a black man in his 20s, about 5-7 and weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He had short, black hair and was wearing dark clothing.

MORE NEWS: Boy, 16, Found Shot To Death In Roseland Bedroom

Anybody with information should contact detectives at 312 744 8200.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff