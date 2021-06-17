CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police returned fire after shots were fired at officers in the Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night.
According to police, officers stopped a sedan in an alley, in the 300 block of South Kilbourn just before 8:30 p.m., after oberving the occupants not wearing seatbelts.
Police said the officers approached the car on foot and one of the occupants fired shots in the direction of the officers.
Police said an officer returned fire and did not strike the offender. No injuries were reported.
A man was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and the second offender has not been located. Officers recovered a weapon on the scene.