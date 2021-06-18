DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Ashburn, Chicago News, Crime, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in a shooting while they were driving Friday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood. A child was in the back seat of their car, but was not hurt.

Police said the victims were headed west on the 2800 block of West 79th Street shortly before 3 p.m., when someone in another vehicle – possibly a burgundy Dodge Durango – pulled up alongside them and started shooting.

READ MORE: Settlement Talks In Anjanette Young Wrong Raid Case Break Down; City Asks Judge To Dismiss Lawsuit

The victims’ vehicle crashed into a median after the shooting.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: More Storms Possible This Weekend

A 29-year-old man was shot in the back, hand, and head, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A child, whose age was not immediately available, was in the victims’ car, but was not shot. The child was taken to Christ Medical Center as a precaution.

No one was in custody Friday afternoon.

MORE NEWS: Competing Versions Of Civilian Police Oversight Board Both Stall In Public Safety Committee

Area One detectives were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff