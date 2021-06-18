CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago will be feeling the need for speed once again this summer, with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels starring in a solo demonstration replacing the usual Air & Water Show.
The Blue Angels will perform along the lakefront on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 from noon to 1 p.m., according to the mayor’s office, which described it as a “reimagined” Air & Water Show.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Hot And Humid Day Ahead After Morning Storms
The best spots to watch the free event will be along the lakefront between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue.
The Blue Angels also will hold practice runs on Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.READ MORE: Video Shows Group On Divvy Bikes Attacking, Stealing Bike From Man In Heart Of Loop; Neighbors Say Danger In Area Is Getting Worse
They won’t be joined by any other of the usual performers at the Air & Water Show, such as the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team or Sean Tucker & Team Oracle.
The traditional Air & Water Show was one of several big city festivals that was canceled this year, even as the city has fully reopened. The city didn’t budget for its usual large festivals this year, due to the uncertainty around when the city would be able to reopen amid the pandemic.MORE NEWS: Park Ridge Man Puts Up Fight After Government Credit Cancels Discounts On His Internet And Cable Bill
Updates and additional details about the Blue Angels performance will be posted throughout the summer at ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us.