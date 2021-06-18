(CBS/AP) — Chicago-based Boeing’s newest version of the 737 Max jetliner has taken flight.
A Boeing 737 Max 10 took off Friday near Seattle for what was expected to be a two-hour test flight.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: More Storms Possible This Weekend
The Max 10 can hold up to 230 passengers. It’s a slightly bigger version of Boeing planes that are already flying.READ MORE: Competing Versions Of Civilian Police Oversight Board Both Stall In Public Safety Committee
Airlines began using those earlier Max jets in 2017, but they were grounded worldwide for nearly two years after two crashes that killed 346 people.
The new model is designed to compete against a similar plane from Europe’s Airbus.MORE NEWS: Settlement Talks In Anjanette Young Wrong Raid Case Break Down; City Asks Judge To Dismiss Lawsuit
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.