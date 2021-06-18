CHICAGO (CBS) — After a powerful storm blew through the Chicago area early Friday, there are more chances for storms this weekend, possibly severe at times.
Gusty storms are possible very early Saturday morning, especially along and south of I-80.
It will be hot and humid this weekend with highs around 90 degrees.
Storm chances build again Sunday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal risk for severe weather.

Summer officially begins Sunday at 10:32 pm.
TONIGHT: SCATTERED STORMS TOWARD DAYBREAK. MUGGY. LOW 70.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & HOT. HIGH 92.
SUNDAY: AFTERNOON STORM CHANCE. HIGH 90.