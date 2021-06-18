DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHCIAGO (CBS)– A stormy start to Friday.

Rain and thunderstorms will move through the area Thursday morning. The rain is expected clear around 7 a.m., but the rest of the day will be hot with temperatures in the 90s.

There is potential for additional storms in the afternoon, mainly south of I-80 and after 3 or 4 p.m.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot.

Storms chances return Sunday.

