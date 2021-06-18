CHCIAGO (CBS)– A stormy start to Friday.
Rain and thunderstorms will move through the area Thursday morning. The rain is expected clear around 7 a.m., but the rest of the day will be hot with temperatures in the 90s.READ MORE: 2 People Rescued From Lake Michigan Near Rainbow Beach In South Shore
There is potential for additional storms in the afternoon, mainly south of I-80 and after 3 or 4 p.m.READ MORE: Man Shot During Attempted Carjacking In Gold Coast
Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Storms Headed Our Way After Midnight; Damaging Winds And Heavy Rain Possible
Storms chances return Sunday.