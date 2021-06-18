CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot during an attempted carjacking in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday night.
Police said just before 10:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man and his girlfriend were standing on the sidewalk in the first block of East Chestnut Street when a man approached them with a gun.
The offender demanded their car keys and shot the 35-year-old man before taking off in a nearby Honda SUV.
The victim was shot in the neck and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
So far this year, there have been 661 carjackings. During the same time period last year, there were 395 carjackings.