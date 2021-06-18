CHICAGO (CBS) — There is now a hopeful final fix to a problem with the Illinois Department of Employment Services that CBS 2 Chicago exposed, which revealed full social security numbers mailed from the government to strangers.
Back in December, as a part of our Working for Chicago investigations, we found that someone had 11 letters addressed to his residence and names with full social security numbers inside. We heard from multiple viewers who got similar mail.
Now the state has approved a bill banning the use of full social security numbers in letters. Governor Pritzker just needs to sign it.