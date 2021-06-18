CHICAGO (CBS) —Nordstrom is looking for new employees.
It's an example of a company Working for Chicago during the unemployment crisis.
The fashion retailer began its hiring day at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores across Illinois.
The company said it needs help with everything from sales reps to logistics.
The hiring day will run through 6:00 p.m. Friday night.
Click here for more information about available positions or go to careers.nordstrom.com.
Join us on Friday, June 18, anytime between 11am-6pm (local time) for an interview. Just pop into your local Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Fulfillment or Distribution Center. Learn more at https://t.co/6bDXVkaVkE pic.twitter.com/2G48zETRev
— Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) June 17, 2021