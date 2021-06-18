DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS) —Nordstrom is looking for new employees.

It’s an example of a company Working for Chicago during the unemployment crisis.

The fashion retailer began its hiring day at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores across Illinois.

The company said it needs help with everything from sales reps to logistics.

The hiring day will run through 6:00 p.m. Friday night.

Click here for more information about available positions or go to  careers.nordstrom.com.

