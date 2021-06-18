DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:PAWS, PAWS Chicago, PAWS Pet Of The Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tank is the PAWS Pet of the Week.

He is an incredibly sweet four-year-old American Staffordshire terrier. Tank is wonderful with people and loves hanging out.

READ MORE: Settlement Talks In Anjanette Young Wrong Raid Case Break Down; City Asks Judge To Dismiss Lawsuit

Tank loves going on walks, playing fetch and playing tug with his toys.

He would thrive in a home where he is the only pet where he can enjoy a summer full of events with this family.

Tank is one of the many animals eligible for the PAWS Chicago Summer Lovin’ event.

Dogs and cats one year or older have waived adoption fees through Sunday.

READ MORE: Rockton Residents Can Return Home Four Days After The Chemtool Fire

To learn more, go to the PAWS Chicago website and click on the link for the virtual adoption process.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff