CHICAGO (CBS) — Tank is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He is an incredibly sweet four-year-old American Staffordshire terrier. Tank is wonderful with people and loves hanging out.
Tank loves going on walks, playing fetch and playing tug with his toys.
He would thrive in a home where he is the only pet where he can enjoy a summer full of events with this family.
Tank is one of the many animals eligible for the PAWS Chicago Summer Lovin’ event.
Dogs and cats one year or older have waived adoption fees through Sunday.
To learn more, go to the PAWS Chicago website and click on the link for the virtual adoption process.
Are you loving summer? We'd like to introduce you to a few of our adoptable pals in our Summer Lovin' Adoption Event! All adoption fees are waived for adult animals until June 20! More info at https://t.co/doAzMWFJxR ☀️
🐶🐱: Rumsey, Maverick, Leroy, Hugo pic.twitter.com/LpsZlLwsGI
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) June 17, 2021