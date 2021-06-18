CHICAGO (CBS) — A second suspect is in custody after a deadly bank robbery in Gary on week ago in which a security officer was shot dead.
The second suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning, according to the FBI.
Charges have already been filed against James A. King, 24, of Miami, Florida. He is charged with murder in the perpetration of a felony and with armed robbery. The FBI and police in Northwest Indiana apprehended King after the incident, but the search for a second suspect continued until Friday.
The FBI said the guard, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Richard Castellana, was killed during the robbery shortly after 1:15 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the First Midwest Bank branch at 1975 W. Ridge Rd. in Gary.
Castellana, 55, worked many years with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office before taking the job with the bank.
Lake County Sheriff’s Department officials said it appears the bank security guard was ambushed outside and was shot and killed during the robbery.
Surveillance images show the deadly duo, one with a handgun and one with a long gun, both dressed in all black. Investigators say they used the weapons on the security guard, shooting and killing him first and then stormed the bank with the weapons to get the cash.
The Lake County Sheriff’s office said King was apprehended in a wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street in Gary. A backpack containing a .40-caliber Glock Model 22 handgun and about $9,000 in cash were found near where King was apprehended, authorities said.