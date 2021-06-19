DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the Artists of the Wall Festival is taking shape again at Loyola Beach in Rogers Park.

The tradition dates back to 1993, when a group of Rogers Park neighbors decided to begin painting a 600-foot-long seawall with community art after gangs kept tagging it with graffiti.

The event is held on Father’s Day weekend every year, with the idea of having a family-oriented even that would bring out the whole community. Music and kids’ activities are part of the event.

The theme for this year’s Artists of the Wall Festival is Poetic Painting.

All the art will remain up through next May, when it’s whitewashed to make room for a of creations.

