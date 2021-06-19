CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot Saturday night while standing on the sidewalk in Back of the Yards.
At 10:15 p.m., a 34-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman were all on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of South Ada Street when they heard shots and were struck.
The 34-year-old woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the groin. The 27-year-old woman was taken to the U of C Medical in serious condition with gunshot wounds to both legs.
There was no one in custody late Saturday night. Area One detectives were investigating.