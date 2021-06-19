CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Animal Care will be giving out free pet vaccines and microchips Saturday.
Anyone interested need only bring their furry friends to the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences in Mount Greenwood, at 3857 W. 111th Street.
Dogs have to be on a leash, and cats need to be in a carrier.
Those interested are urged to prep for the weather as there may be an outdoor wait.
The event run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.