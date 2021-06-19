CHICAGO (CBS) — It was quiet and very warm Saturday, but there is a slight chance of a few late afternoon or evening storms south of Chicago.
For Saturday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 66. Storms are likely to develop and move in from the west by midday.READ MORE: At Least 2 Killed, 17 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
As temperatures approach the upper 80s and 90s, we’ll see strong to severe storms develop.READ MORE: 5 People, Including 2 Children, Injured In South Shore Apartment Fire
Storms are likely in the afternoon and evening, with a potential for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and a few Tornado Warnings.MORE NEWS: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies In West Englewood House Fire
A few showers may linger into early Monday, and then it will be cooler and drier for a few days.