By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — It was quiet and very warm Saturday, but there is a slight chance of a few late afternoon or evening storms south of Chicago.

For Saturday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 66. Storms are likely to develop and move in from the west by midday.

Highs Tomorrow: 06.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

As temperatures approach the upper 80s and 90s, we’ll see strong to severe storms develop.

Next 24 to 48 Hours: 06.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Storms are likely in the afternoon and evening, with a potential for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and a few Tornado Warnings.

A few showers may linger into early Monday, and then it will be cooler and drier for a few days.

7 Day Forecast: 06.19.21

(Credit: CBS 2)