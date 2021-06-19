Some Residents Say A Bears Move To Arlington Heights Would Benefit Community, Others Say It Would Bring Unwelcome Traffic And CrowdsThe Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they have placed a bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar went to Arlington Heights Thursday to see how the idea sat with residents there.

Dylan Cease Yields Season-High Seven Runs As White Sox Get Trounced By AstrosJose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Kyle Hendricks Wins 7th Start In A Row, Cubs Blank MetsKyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings Thursday night to win his career-best seventh straight start and lead the Chicago Cubs over the New York Mets.

Bears Proposed Moving From Chicago, Possibly To Gary, In 1995 -- Leading To Huge Fight Between Mayor Richard M. Daley And Team BrassThe Bears considered moving out of Chicago in 1995 with several proposals - including one that would have sent them to Gary, Indiana – and it to a big fight between team executives and Mayor Richard M. Daley.

Sky Top Connecticut Sun For Fourth Straight WinKahleah Copper had 18 points and eight rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 12 points with 10 assists and four steals, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Chicago Bears Bid To Buy Arlington International RacecourseThe race track in Arlington Heights is about 30 miles away from Soldier Field, so Bears fans in Chicago would still be within easy traveling distance of a potential new stadium.