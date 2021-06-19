CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 19 people had been shot in weekend gun violence in Chicago as of Saturday afternoon.
One of the victims who was shot and wounded was a minor under 18.
The first homicide reported for the weekend happened at 5:19 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in West Woodlawn near the Parkway Gardens development. A 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside took out a gun and fired shots, police said.
The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was identified as King Collier.
At 7:31 p.m. Friday, a woman was killed, and a man and a teenage boy were injured, when someone shot at them from a distance as they stood outside in the 5400 block of South Bishop Street in Back of the Yards. The woman, 28, was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center. The boy, 15, was shot once in the right leg and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition. The man, 31, was shot in the shoulder and was treated and released on the scene.
At 12:02 a.m. Saturday, a security guard shot and critically wounded a man who police said pulled a gun on him in a gas station in West Englewood. The 40-year-old man walked into the gas station store in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue and started eating snacks without paying, and the 58-year-old security guard told him to pay for the snacks, police said.
The suspect instead took out a gun and pointed it at the security officer, police said. The security officer took out his own gun and shot the suspect, who was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and also taken into police custody.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 6:58 p.m. Friday, two men, ages 27 and 28, were standing outside in the 2300 block of East 80th Street in South Chicago when someone walked up and shot them. The suspect then ran off. Both victims were shot once in the back and were taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition
- At 8:09 p.m. Friday, three men – ages 18, 21, and 22 – were headed southeast in a car in the 10000 block of South Indianapolis Avenue in the East Side neighborhood when someone fired several shots and struck them all. The youngest man was shot once in the buttocks and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized. The 21-year-old was shot in the right arm and was also stabilized at the same hospital. The 22-year-old was shot once in the left leg and was stabilized at the U of C Medical Center.
- At 10:56 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old woman was in the back seat of a Jeep headed north in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village when someone in a beige sedan fired at the vehicle. The woman was shot in the lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition..
- At 12:45 a.m. Saturday, two men, ages 26 and 33, were walking on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Whipple Street in Humboldt Park when several people in a black sport-utility vehicle fired shots and struck them both. The younger man was shot in the left arm, the older man in the left leg. Both were driven by a friend to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where they were in fair condition.
- At 2:28 a.m. Saturday, a 56-year-old man was outside in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street in Englewood when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the chest and arm and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition. The victim said the unidentified shooter was in a white Hyundai sport-utility vehicle.
- At 5:31 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man walked into Advocate Trinity Hospital after being shot in the upper right arm in the 9300 block of South Phillips Avenue in Calumet Heights. The man’s condition was stabilized, and he was uncooperative in providing information about the incident.
- At 4:40 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were shot and wounded in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. Both were passengers in the back seat of a vehicle when another vehicle – possibly a dark sedan – pulled up and two people got out and shot them. The man was shot in the left arm, the woman in the left leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 8:13 a.m. Saturday, two people were shot during a domestic squabble in the 10500 block of South Perry Avenue in Fernwood. A 58-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to the U of C Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, while a 60-year-odl man was shot in the head and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A suspect has been taken into police custody.