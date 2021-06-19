DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Brown Line ‘L’ service will be shut down from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from Sedgwick to the Loop.

The service will be halted for structural maintenance.

The Chicago Transit Authority advised riders that shuttles will run between the Sedgwick and Clark/Lake stops.

The Red Line may also be a good alternative.

