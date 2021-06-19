CHICAGO (CBS) — Brown Line ‘L’ service will be shut down from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from Sedgwick to the Loop.
The service will be halted for structural maintenance.
The Chicago Transit Authority advised riders that shuttles will run between the Sedgwick and Clark/Lake stops.
The Red Line may also be a good alternative.
