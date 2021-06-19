CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and a woman was critically wounded when they were shot Saturday evening in an attack in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
At 9:13 p.m., the man, 24, and the woman, 25, were attacked by two to three assailants in the 3200 block of West Division Street, police said.
The assailants took out handguns and began shooting at the man and woman.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The woman was shot in the neck taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
The victims could not provide further details of what happened due to the severity of their injuries.
No one was in custody Saturday night. Area Four detectives were investigating.