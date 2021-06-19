DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Indiana, unemployment

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several states, including Indiana, are ending enhanced federal unemployment benefits Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans are set to lose their $300 extra benefits.

READ MORE: Juneteenth Celebrations Happening Across Chicago

At least eight states are opting out of the program that was created in response to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Chicago Animal Care To Give Away Free Pet Vaccines And Microchips

Critics say the enhanced unemployment benefits contributed to keeping potential workers are home.

MORE NEWS: Good Samaritan's Car Stolen As He Helps Victims Of Three-Car Crash

Illinois’ enhanced jobless benefits are set to expire on Sept. 6.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff