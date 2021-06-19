CHICAGO (CBS) — Several states, including Indiana, are ending enhanced federal unemployment benefits Saturday.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans are set to lose their $300 extra benefits.
At least eight states are opting out of the program that was created in response to the pandemic.
Critics say the enhanced unemployment benefits contributed to keeping potential workers are home.
Illinois’ enhanced jobless benefits are set to expire on Sept. 6.