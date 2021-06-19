CHICAGO (CBS) — As the first ever federally recognized Juneteenth kicks off in Chicago, there is no shortage of events to attend.

One of the biggest celebrations will be at the DuSable Museum of African American History. The subject of the event has traveled across the world to tell history and spark conversation through sculpture, but there are plenty of ways to get involved in the Juneteenth celebrations.

Homewood Flossmoor High School is holding a festival in its parking lot. It will be the South Side suburb’s first ever Juneteenth celebration. Nearly 2,000 people were registered Saturday morning.

In Hyde Park an artist came a long way to show off his sculpture. It is designed as a “bold counterpart” to the more than 1,500 Confederate monuments still on display in public areas.

An artist from Ghana will be showing off his working, hoping to inspire dialogue about progress and continuing to pursue equal rights for African Americans.

“People get to determine what this piece, what this monument is saying to America and to the rest of the world,” said artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo. “We’ve seen people use it and interact with it to express hope, grief, pain and resilience.”

There will also be a march to Daley Plaza. The organizer, along with other young people, celebrate the holiday announcement but also say more work needs to be done.

“The symbolism of Juneteenth is nice, right, but we need reparations,” said Kofi Ademola with GoodKids MadCity. “We need the GoodKids MadCity peace book ordinance passed, which will incentivize peace and get money into communities. And to have restorative justice.” ‘

“Let’s not just call it empty symbolism. Let’s also say it was a small step,” said Dorothy Levell, publisher of The Crusader. “They have been fighting a long time for it, so let us celebrate it for them. But I’m with the young people. I was to see more.

The Juneteenth march and rally ends at Daley Plaza around 11 Sunday.