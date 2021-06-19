CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked while delivering food in Old Town Saturday night.
At 8:25 p.m., the 47-year-old driver was making a delivery in the 1500 block of North Wells Street when another man punched him in the back of the head, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: 2 Rounds Of Severe Storms Possible Sunday
The victim fell to the ground and the assailant jumped in the victim’s red 2014 Mazda 3 four-door sedan.READ MORE: At Least 3 Killed, 28 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
The vehicle was last seen headed west on Chicago Avenue from Franklin Street, police said.
The victim suffered minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Woman Dead After Being Stabbed On South Wacker Drive Downtown
Late Saturday, there was no one in custody and Area Three detectives were investigating.