CHICAGO (CBS) — Humboldt Park on Saturday welcomed Chicago’s 43rd annual Puerto Rican People’s Parade.
The community said the parade is its "resilient response" to the pandemic.
Marchers stepped off at Division Street and Western Avenue and made their way west on Division Street through the heart of the city's Puerto Rican commercial and cultural community.
It was an afternoon of celebrating heritage and looking to the future.
Organizers noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Crucifixion de Don Pedro Mural at North and Artesian avenues, the 40th anniversary of Juan Antonio Corretjer’s epic poem “Boricua en la Luna,” which was later adapted into a song by Roy Brown. The parade also honored the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Puerto Rico’s right to self-determination.