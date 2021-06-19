CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday morning in an apartment fire in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, they were rescued from the smoke-filled sixth floor of 7733 South Shore Drive, and the fire went through the roof.READ MORE: At Least 2 Killed, 17 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
One woman was listed in “very critical” condition but was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
MORE NEWS: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies In West Englewood House Fire
7733 south shore struck out. Two transports one yellow one very critical. pic.twitter.com/n75e5bCGFoREAD MORE: Chicago Weather: Storms Coming Sunday
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 19, 2021
The fire was out by 8:45 a.m., CFD officials said.