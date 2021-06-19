DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Fire, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday morning in an apartment fire in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, they were rescued from the smoke-filled sixth floor of 7733 South Shore Drive, and the fire went through the roof.

One woman was listed in “very critical” condition but was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The fire was out by 8:45 a.m., CFD officials said.

