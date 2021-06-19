CHICAGO (CBS) — You know it’s a big deal when a plane gets a musical sendoff and the water cannon treatment.
On Saturday morning, the plane was a United Airlines plane that flew from Houston to O’Hare International Airport with a special all-Black crew in honor of Juneteenth.
All the team members who worked on UA1258 – the flight crew, the pilots, the gate agent, the ramp staff, the maintenance technicians, the caterers, and even the flight dispatchers in both Houston and Chicago celebrated their Black heritage with the flight.
The flight also honored United Airlines’ launch of its Black Business Resource Group, BEACON.