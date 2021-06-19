CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman died early Saturday morning in a house fire in West Englewood.
Rescue crews were called to 59th and Paulina around 1 a.m.
It is believed the fire started in the 40-year-old victim's bedroom when she left something smoking unattended.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 13-year-old girl and a man in his 80s, who both also lived in the home, were able to make it out unharmed.