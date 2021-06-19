CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and wounded early Saturday evening on North Avenue near Spaulding Avenue.
At 6:11 p.m., the 37-year-old woman was walking outside on North Avenue, on the cusp of Humboldt Park and Logan Square, when she heard several shots fired and felt pain.
She was shot once in the mid-back and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where her condition was stabilized. She was unable to provide further details to police.
There was no one in custody Saturday evening. Area Five detectives were investigating.