CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead after being shot while riding in the front passenger seat of a car in Bucktown early Sunday morning.
At 1:01 a.m., the 32-year-old woman was in a vehicle headed south in the 2100 block of North Oakley Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot her, police said.
The woman was dropped off at AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Five detectives are investigating.