CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of men on Divvy bikes were caught on camera knocking a man to the ground and stealing his bike downtown last week, and the same group is now suspected in multiple attacks.
In a random attack this past Wednesday night at Madison Street and Wabash Avenue, video shows the man being pulled down from his backpack, thrown to the ground, and kicked by one of the assailants. The attack blocked traffic.
The assault involved up to seven people. The assailants were all on Divvy bikes, essentially waiting for someone to target.
When they spotted the victim on Madison Street, those on the Divvy bikes surrounded him, allowing one assailant without a bike to step in and attack – leaving the victim helpless.
Police now say the same group stole another person’s bike on Dearborn Street downtown right after the Madison and Wabash attack.
On Saturday night, it happened again at Monroe and Clark streets. All the attacks were in blocks of each other.