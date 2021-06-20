DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect severe storms for the Chicago area on Father’s Day in both the afternoon and evening.

Risk will be at a level three of five, or enhanced risk.

Isolated tornadoes are possible later in the afternoon with heavy downpours and large hail.

The evening will bring damaging winds and more heavy downpours.

High temperatures are expected to reach 88 degrees.

