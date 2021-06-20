CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 49 people had been shot in weekend gun violence in Chicago as of Sunday afternoon.

One of the victims who was shot and wounded was a minor under 18.

The first homicide reported for the weekend happened at 5:19 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in West Woodlawn near the Parkway Gardens development. A 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside took out a gun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was identified as King Collier.

At 7:31 p.m. Friday, a woman was killed, and a man and a teenage boy were injured, when someone shot at them from a distance as they stood outside in the 5400 block of South Bishop Street in Back of the Yards. The woman, 28, was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center. The boy, 15, was shot once in the right leg and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition. The man, 31, was shot in the shoulder and was treated and released on the scene.

A man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting at 9:13 p.m. Saturday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The man, 24, and the woman, 25, were attacked by two to three assailants in the 3200 block of West Division Street, police said.

The assailants took out handguns and began shooting at the man and woman. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the neck taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

At 1:01 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old woman was in a vehicle headed south in the 2100 block of North Oakley Avenue in Bucktown, when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot her, police said.

The woman was dropped off at AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was driving a Jeep in the 3100 block of West Augusta Boulevard in Humboldt Park when someone in another vehicle pulled up alongside the Jeep and shot him in the head. Another man drove the victim to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

Among notable non-fatal incidents, at 12:02 a.m. Saturday, a security guard shot and critically wounded a man who police said pulled a gun on him in a gas station in West Englewood. The 40-year-old man walked into the gas station store in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue and started eating snacks without paying, and the 58-year-old security guard told him to pay for the snacks, police said.

The suspect instead took out a gun and pointed it at the security officer, police said. The security officer took out his own gun and shot the suspect, who was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and also taken into police custody.

At 12:56 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was shot after a minor traffic accident in the 1200 block of North Kedzie Avenue in Humboldt Park, and a 33-year-old man who was believed to be a passerby was also wounded. The woman was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, while the man was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At 1:59 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old woman was found in the Club Quarters Central Loop Hotel, right downtown at 111 W. Adams St., with a gunshot wound to the upper right leg. She got off the elevator and was found in the lobby with a gunshot wound.

Police called a SWAT team to the scene.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: