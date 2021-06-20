CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 49 people had been shot in weekend gun violence in Chicago as of Sunday afternoon.
One of the victims who was shot and wounded was a minor under 18.
The first homicide reported for the weekend happened at 5:19 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in West Woodlawn near the Parkway Gardens development. A 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside took out a gun and fired shots, police said.
The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was identified as King Collier.
At 7:31 p.m. Friday, a woman was killed, and a man and a teenage boy were injured, when someone shot at them from a distance as they stood outside in the 5400 block of South Bishop Street in Back of the Yards. The woman, 28, was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center. The boy, 15, was shot once in the right leg and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition. The man, 31, was shot in the shoulder and was treated and released on the scene.
A man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting at 9:13 p.m. Saturday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The man, 24, and the woman, 25, were attacked by two to three assailants in the 3200 block of West Division Street, police said.
The assailants took out handguns and began shooting at the man and woman. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the neck taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
At 1:01 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old woman was in a vehicle headed south in the 2100 block of North Oakley Avenue in Bucktown, when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot her, police said.
The woman was dropped off at AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was driving a Jeep in the 3100 block of West Augusta Boulevard in Humboldt Park when someone in another vehicle pulled up alongside the Jeep and shot him in the head. Another man drove the victim to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.
Among notable non-fatal incidents, at 12:02 a.m. Saturday, a security guard shot and critically wounded a man who police said pulled a gun on him in a gas station in West Englewood. The 40-year-old man walked into the gas station store in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue and started eating snacks without paying, and the 58-year-old security guard told him to pay for the snacks, police said.
The suspect instead took out a gun and pointed it at the security officer, police said. The security officer took out his own gun and shot the suspect, who was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and also taken into police custody.
At 12:56 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was shot after a minor traffic accident in the 1200 block of North Kedzie Avenue in Humboldt Park, and a 33-year-old man who was believed to be a passerby was also wounded. The woman was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, while the man was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
At 1:59 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old woman was found in the Club Quarters Central Loop Hotel, right downtown at 111 W. Adams St., with a gunshot wound to the upper right leg. She got off the elevator and was found in the lobby with a gunshot wound.
Police called a SWAT team to the scene.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 6:58 p.m. Friday, two men, ages 27 and 28, were standing outside in the 2300 block of East 80th Street in South Chicago when someone walked up and shot them. The suspect then ran off. Both victims were shot once in the back and were taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition
- At 8:09 p.m. Friday, three men – ages 18, 21, and 22 – were headed southeast in a car in the 10000 block of South Indianapolis Avenue in the East Side neighborhood when someone fired several shots and struck them all. The youngest man was shot once in the buttocks and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized. The 21-year-old was shot in the right arm and was also stabilized at the same hospital. The 22-year-old was shot once in the left leg and was stabilized at the U of C Medical Center.
- At 10:56 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old woman was in the back seat of a Jeep headed north in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village when someone in a beige sedan fired at the vehicle. The woman was shot in the lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition..
- At 12:45 a.m. Saturday, two men, ages 26 and 33, were walking on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Whipple Street in Humboldt Park when several people in a black sport-utility vehicle fired shots and struck them both. The younger man was shot in the left arm, the older man in the left leg. Both were driven by a friend to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where they were in fair condition.
- At 2:28 a.m. Saturday, a 56-year-old man was outside in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street in Englewood when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the chest and arm and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition. The victim said the unidentified shooter was in a white Hyundai sport-utility vehicle.
- At 4:40 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were shot and wounded in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. Both were passengers in the back seat of a vehicle when another vehicle – possibly a dark sedan – pulled up and two people got out and shot them. The man was shot in the left arm, the woman in the left leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 5:31 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man walked into Advocate Trinity Hospital after being shot in the upper right arm in the 9300 block of South Phillips Avenue in Calumet Heights. The man’s condition was stabilized, and he was uncooperative in providing information about the incident.
- At 8:13 a.m. Saturday, two people were shot during a domestic squabble in the 10500 block of South Perry Avenue in Fernwood. A 58-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to the U of C Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, while a 60-year-odl man was shot in the head and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A suspect has been taken into police custody.
- At 6:11 p.m. Saturday, a woman was walking outside in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, on the cusp of Humboldt Park and Logan Square, when she heard several shots fired and felt pain. She was shot once in the mid-back and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where her condition was stabilized. She was unable to provide further details to police.
- At 6:13 p.m. Saturday, two men, ages 34 and 62, were walking on the sidewalk in the 2500 block of East 95th Place in Jeffery Manor when two occupants of a BMW slowed down and shot them. The 62-year-old was shot in the right hand and the 34-year-old in the right leg, and both were taken to the U of C Medical Center In fair condition.
- At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, a man was outside in a parking lot in the 700 block of West Evergreen Avenue in the Cabrini-Green area when someone got out of a gray sedan and shot him, police said. The suspect then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. The victim was shot once each in the arm, groin, and leg, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
- In a second incident also in the 3300 block of West North Avenue at 7:58 p.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old man was standing in a parking lot when a fight broke out. The man started to leave, but then he heard several shots and felt pain. He suffered a graze wound to the leg and was listed in good condition at Humboldt Park Health.
- At 8:45 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was shot and wounded while traveling in his car in the 2300 block of North Stockton Drive near the Lincoln Park Zoo. Another man who was on foot fired several shots in his direction. The victim suffered a graze wound to the torso and found his way to AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was in good condition.
- At 9:58 p.m. Saturday, a 49-year-old man was standing outside in the 2500 block of West Augusta Boulevard in West Town when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the hip and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 10:08 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the 4900 block of West Foster Avenue in Forest Glen, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. The victim was uncooperative with details about the shooting.
- At 10:15 p.m. Saturday, three people were shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of South Ada Street in Back of the Yards. A 34-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman were all on the sidewalk when they heard shots and were struck. The 34-year-old woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the groin. The 27-year-old woman was taken to the U of C Medical in serious condition with gunshot wounds to both legs.
- At 11:22 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man walked into Advocate Trinity Hospital, 2320 E. 93rd St., with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He was listed in fair condition and could not provide further details about the shooting.
- At 12:42 a.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old man was standing in the 5400 block of West Walton Street in South Austin when shots were fired and he was struck. The victim was taken by a friend to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.
- At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were in a vehicle when shots were fired, and they drove to Stroger Hospital of Cook County on the Near West Side. The man was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right torso, and the woman was also in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. It was not clear Sunday afternoon where the shooting happened.
- At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 1100 block of North California Avenue in Humboldt Park when he heard several shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the rear of the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 1:52 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was walking through a parking garage in the 400 block of North State Street in River North when several men came up and shots were fired. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
- At 2:59 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was standing in a parking lot in the 1100 block of North Kedzie Avenue in Humboldt Park when shots were fired. The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.
- At 4:07 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was preparing to get in his car in the 7600 block of South Vernon Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing community when a woman he knew shot him in the abdomen. He drove about a block to the 7500 block of South Eberhart Avenue and crashed into an empty parked car before paramedics rushed him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police describe this incident as domestic.
- At 5:40 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was driving in a vehicle with two male passengers – ages 16 and 18 – in the 1400 block of South Morgan Street on the Near West Side when someone pulled up in another vehicle and shot her in the left torso. The woman self-transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, and was then transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
- At 6:41 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was shot several times in the torso in the 7300 block of South Winchester Avenue in West Englewood, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was on the sidewalk when an unknown blue sedan pulled up and someone fired shots. The car fled south on Winchester Avenue.
- At 11:58 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was in a quarrel in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park when a group of men followed him. One of them took out a gun and shot him and he suffered a graze would to the left shoulder.
Also this weekend, a woman was stabbed to death on Wacker Drive near Van Buren Street right downtown. At 4 p.m. Saturday, the 31-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when a man came up, took out a knife, and stabbed her in the upper back, police said. The suspect fled south on Wacker Drive.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead. Police Supt. David Brown said there is a homeless encampment near the scene, and it is believed that someone from the encampment hid in the bushes and then attacked the woman.