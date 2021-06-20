DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police called a SWAT team to a hotel in the heart of the Loop on Sunday afternoon, after a woman was shot.

At 1:59 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old woman was found in the Club Quarters Central Loop Hotel, right downtown at 111 W. Adams St., with a gunshot wound to the upper right leg.

She got off the elevator and was found in the lobby with the gunshot wound, police said.

A SWAT team responded to the scene afterward, and a standoff continued as of just before 4 p.m.

The Fire Department said the woman who was shot was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized. The CFD was standing by during the standoff.

