CHICAGO (CBS) — Police called a SWAT team to a hotel in the heart of the Loop on Sunday afternoon, after a woman was shot.
At 1:59 p.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old woman was found in the Club Quarters Central Loop Hotel, right downtown at 111 W. Adams St., with a gunshot wound to the upper right leg.
She got off the elevator and was found in the lobby with the gunshot wound, police said.
A SWAT team responded to the scene afterward, and a standoff continued as of just before 4 p.m.
The Fire Department said the woman who was shot was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized. The CFD was standing by during the standoff.
SWAT situation at 100 Block of W Adams is still ongoing; 1 adult female transported to NW Hospital in stable condition; CFD standing by. No further information at this time (Merritt). pic.twitter.com/OcMBxx2ztF
