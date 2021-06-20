CHICAGO (CBS) — On this Father’s Day, a life-affirming event was held in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.
It was hosted by the Talbert Memorial Fund, a group dedicated to help Black parents who have lost children.
The organization offered COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday, as part of its Black Men Heal Initiative to help Black dads better take care of their physical and mental health.
We talked to Jamal Harris, a neighborhood store manager and father of two, who explained why it was important to for him to get his shot.
"If I can be leading by example, none of my other employees are vaccinated. So maybe if I start, maybe I can start a trend within my location – just a little push, like safety, for everybody to be safe," Harris said.
Everyone gathered for the event at 75th Street and Prairie Avenue. Business owners along 75th Street contributed food, beverages, and other support.