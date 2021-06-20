CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and two others were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Homan Square early Sunday morning.
Police say around 5:30 a.m. a white Audi S8 was heading northbound on Homan Avenue when it struck a Polaris Auto Cycle that was going southbound. Three people got out of the Audi and fled the scene.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Storms, Including Risk Of Tornadoes And Large Hail, In Afternoon And Evening
The driver of the Polaris was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Man Shot In River North Parking Garage
A woman who was also riding in the Polaris was taken to Stroger and stabilized.
A silver Nissan Sentra was also rear-ended by the Audi. The man driving that vehicle was taken to Norwegian Hospital for a minor ankle injury and was in good condition.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Injured After Being Struck By Car On Route 120 In Wauconda Township
No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.