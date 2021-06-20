CHICAGO (CBS) — Video captured a shooting that left a man dead and a woman critically injured this weekend in Humboldt Park – right in front of crowds celebrating the Puerto Rican People’s Day.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves talked to the man who caught it on his live stream. That man did not want to be identified in fear of retaliation.

The gruesome murder that left a father dead was just one of two shootings near the same intersection of Division Street and Kedzie Avenue this weekend. On Sunday night, a memorial for the man – Gyovanni Arzuaga, 24 – was mounted at the site where the murder happened, reading, “Happy Father’s Day,” and “Rest in peace, Gyo.”

The young father was shot dead at point blank range in the Saturday night incident.

Video from Facebook Live Saturday night shows Puerto Rican pride celebrations flooding the street around 9 p.m.

The caravans followed the Puerto Rican People’s Parade hours earlier. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot were at that parade during the day Saturday.

But the spillover later in the night turned into a shootout. Cars went by, and people were seen gathering around a vehicle at Division Street and Spaulding Avenue.

Shots rang out, people scattered, and then a man pulled out a gun and shot two people outside the sport-utility vehicle. The video showed him firing the rapid shots and then running away.

Arzuaga lay on the ground, later dying of a gunshot wound to the head at AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.

A GoFundMe page said the other victim was his Arzuaga’s children’s mother, Yasmin Perez. She was shot in the neck and was left in critical condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

This tragedy was just one of a rash of shootings in Humboldt Park this weekend.

At 12:56 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was shot after a minor traffic accident in the 1200 block of North Kedzie Avenue. The woman was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man walking nearby was shot in the back in that incident and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. Both victims remained alive Sunday night.

And just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was standing in a parking lot in the 1100 block of North Kedzie Avenue when shots were fired. The victim was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.

No one was in custody in any of these shootings.

Police presence was heavy in Humboldt Park on Sunday. Since Friday evening, a total of 10 people had been injured in shootings in the neighborhood, and two had died.