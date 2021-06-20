DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bronzeville, Crash, hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) — One woman is dead and three three others are seriously hurt after a crash in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Chicago police say two men in a stolen red Chevrolet Malibu caused the crash near Pershing and State around 1:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Woman Dead After Being Stabbed On South Wacker Drive Downtown

The two men then got out and ran from the scene.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Storms, Including Risk Of Tornadoes And Large Hail, In Afternoon And Evening

According to police, the 32-year-old woman died at the scene. A 12-year-old boy, who was thrown from the car, and an infant were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. A 41-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

MORE NEWS: Woman Shot After Humboldt Park Crash; Man Walking By Also Struck By Gunfire

Police are searching for the men in the stolen car.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff