CHICAGO (CBS) — One woman is dead and three three others are seriously hurt after a crash in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Chicago police say two men in a stolen red Chevrolet Malibu caused the crash near Pershing and State around 1:15 a.m.
The two men then got out and ran from the scene.
According to police, the 32-year-old woman died at the scene. A 12-year-old boy, who was thrown from the car, and an infant were both taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. A 41-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.
Police are searching for the men in the stolen car.