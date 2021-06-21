DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
NAPERVILLE (CBS) — While the official intensity of the tornado that struck Naperville and Woodridge Sunday night is not yet known, the damage is widespread and significant.  CBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon reports the damage appears consisent with an EF-2 or EF-3 storm, which would put the wind speed at around 110 miles per hour.

CBS 2 had a team of journalists in the field on Monday morning, and they captured these images. As some said, it is amazing that nobody was killed or that more people were seriously injured. 

PHOTOS OF DAMAGE IN NAPERVILLE 

View of damage from Chopper 2. (Credit: Jeanette Hudson)

View of damage from Chopper 2. (Credit: Jeanette Hudson)

View of damage from Chopper 2. (Credit: Jeanette Hudson)

View of damage from Chopper 2. (Credit: Jeanette Hudson)

Damage left debris across several yards in Naperville. (Credit: Jeff Langan)

Damage left debris across several yards in Naperville. (Credit: Jeff Langan)

The roof above this bedroom was torn off, but the clothes in the closet were undisturbed. (Credit: Megan Hickey)

The trunk of a large tree is all that remains. (Credit; Megan Hickey)

Another roof that was torn clean off. (Credit: Megan Hickey)

More home damage in Naperville. (Credit: Megan Hickey)

Naperville Fire Station No. 2 sustained damage. (Credit: Mary Kay Kleist)

Family members work to salvage whatever they can from the home on Princeton Circle that was reduced to rubble by overnight tornado. (Credit: Meredith Barack)

PHOTOS OF DAMAGE IN WOODRIDGE

A large tree was snapped in the storm in Woodridge. (Credit: Tim McNicholas)

This home sustained signifcant damage. (Credit: Tim McNicholas)

