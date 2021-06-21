NAPERVILLE (CBS) — While the official intensity of the tornado that struck Naperville and Woodridge Sunday night is not yet known, the damage is widespread and significant. CBS 2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon reports the damage appears consisent with an EF-2 or EF-3 storm, which would put the wind speed at around 110 miles per hour.
CBS 2 had a team of journalists in the field on Monday morning, and they captured these images. As some said, it is amazing that nobody was killed or that more people were seriously injured.
PHOTOS OF DAMAGE IN NAPERVILLE
PHOTOS OF DAMAGE IN WOODRIDGE