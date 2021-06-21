CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storm damage could be seen throughout the area.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas Woodridge reports near Woodridge Drive Jonquil Lane surveying the damage.

The sound of chainsaws all over this neighborhood. People are jumping into action trying to pick up the pieces after this storm.

On one corner, there are huge trees, toppled over on the sidewalks, streets and front lawns. At least five homes in the area were damaged.

Police say at least 75 buildings were damaged.

A family that was inside one of those homes when the tornado ripped apart the second floor talked about what they saw and heard.

A 16-year-old Boy Scout named Nathan Casey said he heard a crash upstairs, went up and saw the sky where a wall was supposed to be.

He heard his six-year old brother banging on his bedroom door but the door was stuck. Thankfully he was able to shove that door open and help his brother get downstairs, along with the rest of the family.

“He woke up right when everything happened and started crying. But he couldn’t get out. We heard him banging on the door so, we got him, thankfully he’s all right seeing what the room looks like now.” said Nathan Casey.

“They grabbed blankets and we were in the bathroom for awhile,” said Bridget Casey.

“I feel good as ya can be ya know? Everybody’s all right. House can be a replaced. Things. People can’t be replaced,” added Nathan Casey.

“The kids are fine and that’s all that matters,” said Bridget Casey.

The Caseys said they’re leaning on each other right now. They’ll be staying with relatives for the time being.

First responders said there are no reports of serious injuries in Woodridge. But there are downed power lines and debris.

For that reason, police are asking people to avoid this area. There is a news conference planned in about a half hour at Woodridge Village Hall.