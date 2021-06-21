NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — About a dozen homes were damaged, and four people were rushed to area hospitals, after the tornadic storm hit in Naperville late Sunday night.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported early Monday morning, Naperville fire crews were called around 11 p.m. to Ranchview Drive after the tornado came through.

Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis reported about 12 homes sustained wind and tree damage. Six people were injured, but their injuries were minor at the time.

Four of those six people had to go to the hospital.

Tornado Damage

Naperville @ Ranchview Drive: – A dozen homes damaged

– 6 people injured / 4 taken to hospital (minor injuries)

– Gas Leak

– Some residents evacuated to nearby shelters @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/uWqrNWqdU7 — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) June 21, 2021

Tree limbs were also down at the scene, debris was strewn about, and windows were broken on many structures.

Early Monday morning, crews were going door to door, searching to make sure no one was trapped or in need of further assistance.

A second-alarm ambulance box was called, Puknaitis said.

There were no fires, but there were lots of gas breaches. Nicor was at the scene to assess and control the gas breaches.

Puknaitis said anyone who was displaced from their homes may go to Ranchview Elementary School, which has been designated as a place of shelter. The Naperville City Emergency Operations Center is also open, and emergency management authorities are coordinating in case there are others who are injured.

The damage from the Naperville had a broad path, but the Ranchview Drive area seemed to be the epicenter, Puknaitis said. He said it was fortunate that there was not further damage or fires.

A woman named Kim who lives in the neighborhood told Graves her house sustained serious damage, but she and her family were quick to take cover.

Kim said her daughter heard warning sirens and she and her husband got their other kids together and got into the basement. Afterward, their cellphone alarms went off.

“We kind of knew that’s a symbol that there’s a tornado in the area,” Kim said.

Then they heard a loud pop, and when it was safe to look, they found a tree branch had landed in their daughter’s room. A tree branch also landed near the family’s garage.

But Kim said safety was most important, and she and her husband were planning some renovations in the house anyway that will now be expanded.

A woman named Kim who lives in the neighborhood told Graves her house sustained serious damage, but she and her family were quick to take cover.

Kim said her daughter heard warning sirens and she and her husband got their other kids together and got into the basement. Afterward, their cellphone alarms went off.

“We kind of knew that’s a symbol that there’s a tornado in the area,” Kim said.

Then they heard a loud pop, and when it was safe to look, they found a tree branch had landed in their daughter’s room. A tree branch also landed near the family’s garage.

But Kim said safety was most important, and she and her husband were planning some renovations in the house anyway that will now be expanded.