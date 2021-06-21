PORTAGE, Ind. (CBS) — Officials are looking at damage in Northwest Indiana to see if another tornado hit around Portage overnight.
There are several downed trees and reports of power outages in the Portage area. However, nothing official from the National Weather Service on whether that damage was caused by high winds or an actual tornado.
In Munster, several small- to medium-sized trees were uprooted and there was some minor damage to a stoplight at Calumet Avenue and 45th Street. As of 7 a.m., about 40,000 NIPSCO customers were without power across Northwest Indiana. The number was cut to about 25,000 as of noon, the utility said.
Let's talk about Sunday Night's storms.
First off, our thoughts are with those who experienced injuries or significant damage from these storms.
At least one damaging tornado occurred in the southwest Chicago metro & will be surveyed today.https://t.co/49AVS6R7rw #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/UTrfwSDxKB
— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 21, 2021
"We have dispatched a survey team to assess the Naperville-Woodridge-Darien-Burr Ridge area damage, with another looking farther north, including northwest of Addison and near Downers Grove," the NWS said in a statement.
“We are still coordinating a few other potential damage areas, including southeast of Portage Indiana, but are doing some follow-up work with the various emergency management entities there.”