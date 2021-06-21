DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Munster, Northwest Indiana Weather, Portage, storm damage

PORTAGE, Ind. (CBS) — Officials are looking at damage in Northwest Indiana to see if another tornado hit around Portage overnight.

There are several downed trees and reports of power outages in the Portage area.  However, nothing official from the National Weather Service on whether that damage was caused by high winds or an actual tornado.

In Munster, several small- to medium-sized trees were uprooted and there was some minor damage to a stoplight at Calumet Avenue and 45th Street.  As of 7 a.m., about 40,000 NIPSCO customers were without power across Northwest Indiana. The number was cut to about 25,000 as of noon, the utility said.

“We have dispatched a survey team to assess the Naperville-Woodridge-Darien-Burr Ridge area damage, with another looking farther north, including northwest of Addison and near Downers Grove,” the NWS said in a statement.

“We are still coordinating a few other potential damage areas, including southeast of Portage Indiana, but are doing some follow-up work with the various emergency management entities there.”

