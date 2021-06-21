CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms in the Chicago area disrupted not only the lives of people in the western suburbs but also for those trying to leave the area.
At O'Hare International Airport, passengers on planes ready to depart were sent back inside Sunday ight after the airport issued a "gate hold" due to tornados in the area.
Several people could be seen sitting on the ground in a hallway.
One woman tweeted a photo, saying this was the first time she has ever had to deplane to go to an airport tornado shelter.
Outside the airport was tricky travel for cabs as they slowly cruised through ponding water.