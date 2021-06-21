DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:ComEd, Naperville, Power Outages, tornado, Weather, Woodridge

CHICAGO (CBS)–  Sunday night’s tornado and surrounding storm took out power throughout the south suburbs.

As of 8 a.m., 20,000 ComEd customers are experiencing power outages. Crews are working to restore outages.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: 130 Homes Damaged After Tornado Confirmed In Southwest Suburbs As Dangerous Storms Hit Chicago Area

Crews have been working throughout the night. At one point during the storm, more than 33,000 people were impacted by outages.

MORE NEWS: Residents In Naperville, Woodridge Waking Up To Extensive Damage After Tornado Confirmed Overnight

Downed lines can be dangerous and a line was seen on fire a road in Woodridge.