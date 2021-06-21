CHICAGO (CBS)– Sunday night’s tornado and surrounding storm took out power throughout the south suburbs.
As of 8 a.m., 20,000 ComEd customers are experiencing power outages. Crews are working to restore outages.
Crews have been working throughout the night. At one point during the storm, more than 33,000 people were impacted by outages.
Downed lines can be dangerous and a line was seen on fire a road in Woodridge.