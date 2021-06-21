(CBS) — The violent storms overnight hit several other suburbs hard, outside the area of the Naperville tornado.
In northwest suburban Mount Prospect, a car stalled in rising flood waters, near Algonquin Road and Route 83. A man carried some people on his back to safety to a nearby store.READ MORE: Officials To Assess Possible Tornado Damage Near Portage, Indiana
In Downers Grove, trees were on top of cars and pieces of homes were scattered everywhere. One resident said she couldn’t believe how quickly to storm passed through the area.
“We ran to the bathtub, it got really loud, but it was very quick,” said Carrie Osslund. ” It was over in like, 10 seconds. Felt like something hit the house very quickly, and it was gone as fast as it came.”READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
The Osslunds said their roof was torn off and several windows were broken.
MORE NEWS: Darien Residents Stunned By Speed, Ferocity Of Severe Storms