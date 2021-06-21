NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — One of the worst injuries from Sunday’s tornadoes happened at a home in Naperville.
It is hard to believe the couple inside, Arvind and Savita Patel, survived because the tornado leveled the house.
Volunteers were out to help with cleanup Monday morning.
Firefighters pulled the couple from the rubble Sunday night.
Fire Chief Mike Puknaitis said the wind actually helped save them.
"That rubble buried those folks, and it looks to me the wind moved that rubble to the side, creating less of a weight on the individuals," he said.
The couple was rushed to the hospital, where Mrs. Patel has been upgraded from critical to fair condition. Mr. Patel’s injuries were not life threatening.